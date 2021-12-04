Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week 2021

    BAHRAIN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Boyd 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    210412-N-HU253-1009 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 12, 2021) Capt. Greg Smith,
    commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, signs a
    proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week onboard NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd/Released)

