    SDDC, 7th TBX conduct JLOTS mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    SDDC, 7th TBX conduct JLOTS mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Johnathon Orrell 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    7th Transportation Brigade – Expeditionary Soldiers from Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va. perform Joint Logistics Over-The-Shore operations at the Port of Portsmouth, Va. April 3, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6595996
    VIRIN: 210403-A-JQ560-002
    Resolution: 4869x3246
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDDC, 7th TBX conduct JLOTS mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SDDC
    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    U.S. Transportation Command
    841st Transportation Battalion
    USTRANSCOM
    597th Transportation Brigade
    7th Transportation Brigade – Expeditionary
    Joint Logistics Over-The-Shore
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command

