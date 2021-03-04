7th Transportation Brigade – Expeditionary Soldiers from Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va. perform Joint Logistics Over-The-Shore operations at the Port of Portsmouth, Va. April 3, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6595996
|VIRIN:
|210403-A-JQ560-002
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SDDC, 7th TBX conduct JLOTS mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Johnathon Orrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SDDC, 7th TBX conduct JLOTS mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21
LEAVE A COMMENT