    Dover AFB fire department ‘push out’ decommissioned vehicle [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover AFB fire department ‘push out’ decommissioned vehicle

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Ultra High Pressure (UHP) Airport Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle sits in the back of the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 12, 2021. The UHP vehicle is replacing the now-decommissioned P-23 ARFF vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 08:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    fire department
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Team Dover

