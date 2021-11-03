The U.S. Navy's Children and Youth Program (CYP) serve over 45,000 youths across the globe including at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 06:41
|Photo ID:
|6595943
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-YO710-017
|Resolution:
|4255x2837
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving the Children of the Military: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Child and Youth Program [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Serving the Children of the Military: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Child and Youth Program
LEAVE A COMMENT