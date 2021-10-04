Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General [Image 7 of 10]

    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Hoppe 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Outgoing Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire receives an gift during his retirement ceremony April 10, 2021 held by The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs in appreciation for his dedicated 34 years of continued service (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Richard Hoppe, Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 23:02
    Photo ID: 6595690
    VIRIN: 100421-A-WK979-618
    Resolution: 4145x2763
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General
    Arizona National Guard Bids Farewell to Adjutant General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Arizona National Guard
    The Adjutant General
    Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs
    AZNG
    Michael T. McGuire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT