Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercising air superiority [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercising air superiority

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot performs a pre-flight check of an F-15 fighter jet April 12, 2021 at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. Members of the 125th Fighter Wing departed the base to participate in Sentry Savannah, the Air National Guard's largest fighter integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft. The two-week exercise will be held at the Air Dominance Center located in Savannah, Ga. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:42
    Photo ID: 6595486
    VIRIN: 210412-Z-XV261-1123
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercising air superiority [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercising air superiority
    Exercising air superiority
    Exercising air superiority
    Exercising air superiority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT