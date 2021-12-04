MING supports local health departments in COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. Army Spc. Lucas Tratechaud, a combat medic with 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team (CVTT) Task Force Bronco, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a Michigan resident, Stevensville, Michigan, April 12, 2021. The Michigan National Guard supported the Berrien County Health Department during this event. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. David Eichaker)

