    MING supports local health departments in COVID-19 vaccinations

    MING supports local health departments in COVID-19 vaccinations

    STEVENSVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Lucas Tratechaud, a combat medic with 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team (CVTT) Task Force Bronco, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a Michigan resident, Stevensville, Michigan, April 12, 2021. The Michigan National Guard supported the Berrien County Health Department during this event. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. David Eichaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6595384
    VIRIN: 210412-Z-LI010-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: STEVENSVILLE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MING supports local health departments in COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Army
    Michigan National Guard
    COVID-19

