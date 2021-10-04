Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Wing host "Commander's Coffee"

    192nd Wing host &quot;Commander's Coffee&quot;

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    Select 192nd Wing members discuss priorities and concerns with Col. Catherine Jumper, 192nd Wing vice commander, during "Commander's Coffee" April 10, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Commanders from the unit host a Commander's Coffee with different members each quarter to gauge the wing's climate and address concerns within the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Lucretia Cunningham
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    Commander's Coffee

