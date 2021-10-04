Select 192nd Wing members discuss priorities and concerns with Col. Catherine Jumper, 192nd Wing vice commander, during "Commander's Coffee" April 10, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Commanders from the unit host a Commander's Coffee with different members each quarter to gauge the wing's climate and address concerns within the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 16:45
|Photo ID:
|6595357
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-PZ006-002
|Resolution:
|6926x4617
|Size:
|423.86 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 192nd Wing host "Commander's Coffee" [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT