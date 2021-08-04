U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Héctor García, command chief, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, visit the Rican 68 memorial on the Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Apr. 8, 2021. The Rican 68 memorial is a monument to honor the lives of the nine Airmen who passed away when their C-130 Hercules crashed in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:16 Photo ID: 6595060 VIRIN: 210408-Z-BT672-2003 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 2.45 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Command Chief visit to the 156th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.