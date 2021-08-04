Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief visit to the 156th Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    ANG Command Chief visit to the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Héctor García, command chief, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard and Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, visit the Rican 68 memorial on the Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Apr. 8, 2021. The Rican 68 memorial is a monument to honor the lives of the nine Airmen who passed away when their C-130 Hercules crashed in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

