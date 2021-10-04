Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the Coast Guard speaks at the Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation, April 10, 2021. The purpose of Eclipse is to foster an inclusive environment by stimulating a community dialog that promotes a culture of respect. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by First Class Cadet Jordan Park)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6595056
    VIRIN: 210412-G-IV660-105
    Resolution: 2051x2803
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation
    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation
    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation
    U.S Coast Guard Academy Eclipse 2021 Awards Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard Academy
    USCGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT