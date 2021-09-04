U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erik Smith, incoming commander of the 139th Operations Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, receives the squadron guidon from to Col. Greg Hay, commander, 139th Operations Group, during the squadrons change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 9, 2021. At the ceremony Lt. Col. Barrett Golden relinquished command of the 139th OSS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6594811 VIRIN: 210409-Z-YI114-0017 Resolution: 4918x3272 Size: 4.24 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Erik Smith takes command of squadron at Rosecrans [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.