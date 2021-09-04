Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Erik Smith takes command of squadron at Rosecrans [Image 1 of 3]

    Erik Smith takes command of squadron at Rosecrans

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erik Smith, incoming commander of the 139th Operations Support Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, receives the squadron guidon from to Col. Greg Hay, commander, 139th Operations Group, during the squadrons change of command ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 9, 2021. At the ceremony Lt. Col. Barrett Golden relinquished command of the 139th OSS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    change of command ceremony
    guidon
    United States Air Force
    commander
    USAF
    dress uniform

