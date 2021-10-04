Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 81 Initial Planning Conference out brief April 10 [Image 9 of 9]

    Yama Sakura 81 Initial Planning Conference out brief April 10

    HYOGO, JAPAN

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members came to a culmination at the Yama Sakura 81 Initial Planning Conference at Camp Itami April 10. Participating units wrapped up the week after synchronizing and deconflicting several topics including overall exercise scenario and desired training objectives. Yama Sakura 81 will be the largest U.S.-Japan bilateral and joint command post exercise which enables participants to work as dedicated partners in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 00:21
    Photo ID: 6594329
    VIRIN: 210410-A-RG339-175
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 81 Initial Planning Conference out brief April 10 [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Yama Sakura
    I Corps
    Camp Courtney
    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Camp Itami
    Camp Asaka
    Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army
    Yama Sakura 81

