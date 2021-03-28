Staff Sgt. Kevin Novak, UH-60 Black Hawk Standardization Instructor, watches Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Collins, a UH-60 pilot, fire the M240H machine gun out of a UH-60M Black Hawk during ground fire familiarization at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 24, 2021. Both Novak and Collins are with C Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Oran Pellisier)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6594274
|VIRIN:
|210328-A-A3568-007
|Resolution:
|4533x3995
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications
LEAVE A COMMENT