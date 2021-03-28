Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications

Staff Sgt. Kevin Novak, UH-60 Black Hawk Standardization Instructor, watches Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Collins, a UH-60 pilot, fire the M240H machine gun out of a UH-60M Black Hawk during ground fire familiarization at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 24, 2021. Both Novak and Collins are with C Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Oran Pellisier)

