    Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications [Image 7 of 7]

    Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Novak, UH-60 Black Hawk Standardization Instructor, watches Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jennifer Collins, a UH-60 pilot, fire the M240H machine gun out of a UH-60M Black Hawk during ground fire familiarization at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 24, 2021. Both Novak and Collins are with C Company, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Oran Pellisier)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6594274
    VIRIN: 210328-A-A3568-007
    Resolution: 4533x3995
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix lights it up at Fort Sill during aerial gunnery qualifications [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Phoenix

