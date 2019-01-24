Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disinformation Poster [Image 4 of 4]

    Disinformation Poster

    KINGSLEY FIELD, KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    A poster describing the dangers of disinformation on social media, as well as how to detect and counter it. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Senior Airman Adam Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2019
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:47
    Photo ID: 6594181
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-XE532-1002
    Resolution: 2436x1655
    Size: 480.02 KB
    Location: KINGSLEY FIELD, KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disinformation Poster [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing

