USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joel Lazo, from San Jose, Calif., signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) while receiving supplies aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea April 7, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US