USACAPOC (A) BWC Land Navigation

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel P. Bush, Jr., a civil affairs specialist with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Belton, Missouri, sets off for his second point during the day land navigation portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, held April 8-11.



The USACAPOC(A) BWC enhances basic Soldier skills and individual readiness tasks needed to adapt to the ever changing operational environment. The top Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer who earn the title of "Best Warrior" will go on to represent USACAPOC(A) at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition later this summer at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US