    USACAPOC (A) BWC Land Navigation [Image 13 of 13]

    USACAPOC (A) BWC Land Navigation

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel P. Bush, Jr., a civil affairs specialist with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, Belton, Missouri, sets off for his second point during the day land navigation portion of the 2021 U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, held April 8-11.

    The USACAPOC(A) BWC enhances basic Soldier skills and individual readiness tasks needed to adapt to the ever changing operational environment. The top Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer who earn the title of "Best Warrior" will go on to represent USACAPOC(A) at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition later this summer at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6593069
    VIRIN: 210409-A-VY746-387
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC (A) BWC Land Navigation [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Land Navigation
    NCO of the Year
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    USACAPOCBWC

