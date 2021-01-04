Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile

MAJ Jimmy Sheehan, a Soldier with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, completes an obstacle during the "Green Mile", the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 1, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

