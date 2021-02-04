ANG brigadier generals mentor BEYA attendees, build lasting connection with local siblings

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker, left, special assistant to the Air National Guard director on diversity and inclusion, and Brig. Gen. Charles ‘Chuck’ Walker, right, director, Office of Complex Investigations, National Guard Bureau, both volunteered to be speed mentors during the virtual 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference Feb. 12, 2021. The BEYA STEM Conference brings together K-12 and college students from across the nation to learn about STEM career opportunities and network with private industry experts, government leaders, and military professionals. (Photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (Two courtesy photos a border was added to create this image.)

