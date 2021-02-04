Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG brigadier generals mentor BEYA attendees, build lasting connection with local siblings

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker, left, special assistant to the Air National Guard director on diversity and inclusion, and Brig. Gen. Charles ‘Chuck’ Walker, right, director, Office of Complex Investigations, National Guard Bureau, both volunteered to be speed mentors during the virtual 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference Feb. 12, 2021. The BEYA STEM Conference brings together K-12 and college students from across the nation to learn about STEM career opportunities and network with private industry experts, government leaders, and military professionals. (Photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (Two courtesy photos a border was added to create this image.)

    mentorship
    United States Air Force
    National Guard
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    GO Inspire

