    Airmen supporting Airmen through victim advocacy

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteer victim advocates work through the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program to give non-clinical support as well as provide the most informed decisions to survivors of sexual assault regarding their situation.
    (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Senior Airman Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 13:46
    Photo ID: 6585836
    VIRIN: 210406-F-KQ373-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 595.97 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen supporting Airmen through victim advocacy, by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SARC
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness Month
    Volunteer victim advocates

