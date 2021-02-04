USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (April 2, 2021) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Robert Hedgepeth, from Mount Holly, N.J., right, secures firefighting gear on Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Kendall Jackson, from Chicago, during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 5) April 2, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

