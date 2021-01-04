Sergeant Morales Club inducts new members

Air Force Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez Rosario, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham, right, stand at attention as Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Wyatt and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon present Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Brown with her framed certificate inducting her into the Sergeant Morales Club.

