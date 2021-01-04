Sergeant Morales Club inducts new members

Photo By Connie Dickey | Air Force Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez Rosario, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham,...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | Air Force Tech Sgt. Francisco Lopez Rosario, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham, right, stand at attention as Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Wyatt and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon present Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Brown with her framed certificate inducting her into the Sergeant Morales Club. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Sergeant Morales Club at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden inducted three new members in a ceremony at Clay Chapel April 1.

Membership in the Sergeant Morales Club is exclusive and gained through a rigorous and competitive selection process, according to club leaders.

Membership recognizes and rewards distinguished non-commissioned officers whose leadership achievements merit special recognition and who have contributed significantly to developing a professional NCO Corps and a combat-effective Army.

Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham with the Religious Support Office and Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Brown with the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion were inducted as new members. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Francisco Lopez Rosario with the 485th Intelligence Squadron was inducted as an honorary member.

Durham was also appointed the new president of the Wiesbaden Sergeant Morales Club, taking over from Master Sgt. Shannon Wyatt, the equal opportunity advisor. Wyatt is due to depart Germany in May for her next assignment in Tampa, Florida.



Guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. Wyman Loveless, Chief Religious Affairs Non Commissioned Officer of Headquarters, United States Army Europe-Africa, spoke on each NCOs journey on getting to where they are.

“Reflect on when you started, what you learned along the way and what you are going to do on the rest of your journey.”



He ended his speech with a challenge for each of the new club inductees to use their expertise and knowledge to inspire leadership in others.

The Sergeant Morales club honorary membership is open to all services, Department of the Army Civilians and members of allied forces for their contributions and support to units or military communities.



The club shield is gold in color, symbolizing the traditional colors of the Non-Commissioned Officer chevrons. The color red is used on the ribbons above and below the shield to symbolize military strength, courage and blood shed by NCOs in the defense of our nation.



A rampant lion is a traditional representation of courage and strength in many European countries and adorns the shield to honor this tradition and the region of the world where the club was founded.



A sword and quill cross the shield to represent the bearing of arms and the knowledge necessary to qualify for membership. The words Be Know Do are the traditional competencies expected from every NCO.