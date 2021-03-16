Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard general leading mass vaccination efforts in Cleveland

    Ohio National Guard general leading mass vaccination efforts in Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Rebecca is interviewed by a television station at the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University, March 16, 2021, in Cleveland. O’Connor, is the dual-status commander in charge of the CVC, which is manned by a team of about 540 Ohio National Guard and active-duty service members, as well as personnel from local, state and federal agencies, and is capable of vaccinating more than 6,000 people per day.

    This work, Ohio National Guard general leading mass vaccination efforts in Cleveland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dual-status commander unifies forces: Ohio National Guard general leading mass vaccination efforts in Cleveland

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    vaccination
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Community Vaccination Center

