The Kirtland 5/6 group hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 3, 2021. More than 200 children in various age groups participated in the egg hunts on Hardin Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6584821
|VIRIN:
|210403-F-PM546-1037
|Resolution:
|4433x3166
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland 5/6 Hosts Easter Eggstravaganza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
