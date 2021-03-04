Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland 5/6 Hosts Easter Eggstravaganza [Image 3 of 5]

    Kirtland 5/6 Hosts Easter Eggstravaganza

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland 5/6 group hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 3, 2021. More than 200 children in various age groups participated in the egg hunts on Hardin Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 15:37
    Photo ID: 6584821
    VIRIN: 210403-F-PM546-1037
    Resolution: 4433x3166
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland 5/6 Hosts Easter Eggstravaganza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    Easter
    5/6
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

