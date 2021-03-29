Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Scott S. Gartner Takes the Helm as NPS’ 16th Provost & Academic Dean

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The NPS community welcomed Dr. Scott Sigmund Gartner to campus as he officially assumed the position of Provost and Academic Dean, March 1. With past experience as a visiting professor and instructor at NPS, Gartner joins the university with a deep appreciation for its unique mission of defense-focused graduate education and research. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

