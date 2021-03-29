The NPS community welcomed Dr. Scott Sigmund Gartner to campus as he officially assumed the position of Provost and Academic Dean, March 1. With past experience as a visiting professor and instructor at NPS, Gartner joins the university with a deep appreciation for its unique mission of defense-focused graduate education and research. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6584523 VIRIN: 210329-D-AE587-1004 Resolution: 2000x1335 Size: 2.05 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Scott S. Gartner Takes the Helm as NPS’ 16th Provost & Academic Dean, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.