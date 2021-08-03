Students complete Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight

Senior Airman Rudy Delgado, a tactical air control party specialist from the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Vilseck, Germany, prepares to test with live air support during the final week of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller Qualification Course, hosted by the 137th Combat Training Flight (137th CTF) from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, at Razorback Range near Fort Smith, Ark., March 9, 2021. Students, including Delgado who was the first international partner student in a 137th CTF's course, are trained to work in a joint environment and communicate between different military branches, including international partners in a variety of environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

