    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations. [Image 2 of 3]

    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.

    JORDAN

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations. They observe operation of the Mine-Cat and Aardvark systems, and CSM Hargis of the 891st Engineer Battalion drives a Jordanian Husky alongside our Jordanian partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Engineers
    16th Engineer Brigade
    Partnership
    Task Force Iron Castle
    Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps
    Jordanian Engineers

