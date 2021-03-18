Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.

    210318-A-IO915-0001COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.

    JORDAN

    03.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    210318-A-IO915-0001COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations. They observe operation of the Mine-Cat and Aardvark systems, and CSM Hargis of the 891st Engineer Battalion drives a Jordanian Husky alongside our Jordanian partners.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    This work, 210318-A-IO915-0001COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    210318-A-IO915-0001COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.
    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.
    COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    16th Engineer Brigade
    Partnership
    Task Force Iron Castle
    Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps
    Jordanian Engineers

