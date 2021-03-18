210318-A-IO915-0001COL Andrew Stone of the 16th Engineer Brigade meets with COL Iqbal Bawaneh of the Jordanian Royal Engineer Corps to discuss route clearance and de-mining operations. They observe operation of the Mine-Cat and Aardvark systems, and CSM Hargis of the 891st Engineer Battalion drives a Jordanian Husky alongside our Jordanian partners.

