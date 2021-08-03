Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.

Soldiers learned how to properly secure a patient to a litter and how to load and unload a causality into a Blackhawk helicopter. Training with our Kuwaiti Land Force partners enhances our forces' interoperability and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.

