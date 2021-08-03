Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise. [Image 8 of 8]

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.

    KUWAIT

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Soldiers learned how to properly secure a patient to a litter and how to load and unload a causality into a Blackhawk helicopter. Training with our Kuwaiti Land Force partners enhances our forces' interoperability and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 07:02
    Photo ID: 6584265
    VIRIN: 210308-A-IO915-0008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 353.68 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise. [Image 8 of 8], by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
    Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Engineer Brigade
    Task Force Anvil
    Kuwaiti land Forces
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    KLF
    Task Force Iron Castle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT