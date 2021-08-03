Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise.
Soldiers learned how to properly secure a patient to a litter and how to load and unload a causality into a Blackhawk helicopter. Training with our Kuwaiti Land Force partners enhances our forces' interoperability and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6584265
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-IO915-0008
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|353.68 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle HHC 16th Engineer Brigade, Aviators of 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB), and Soldiers from Kuwait Land Forces collaborated for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise., by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS
