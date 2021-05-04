CFAO Military Saves Month Proclamation Signing

KADENA, Japan (Apr. 5, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, signs the Military Saves Month proclamation onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 5, 2021. The annual Military Saves Month campaign is dedicated to helping service members and their families save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
