    CFAO Military Saves Month Proclamation Signing [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO Military Saves Month Proclamation Signing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 5, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, signs the Military Saves Month proclamation onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 5, 2021. The annual Military Saves Month campaign is dedicated to helping service members and their families save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 00:04
    Photo ID: 6584111
    VIRIN: 210405-N-QY759-0006
    Resolution: 6491x4636
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Military Saves Month Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Military Saves
    CFAO

