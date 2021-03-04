210403-N-CJ510-0027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 3, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Dylan Wright stands watch in the sonar control center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:47 Photo ID: 6583810 VIRIN: 210403-N-CJ510-0027 Resolution: 6224x4149 Size: 1.14 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sonar Control [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.