    Sonar Control [Image 3 of 5]

    Sonar Control

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210403-N-CJ510-0027 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 3, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Dylan Wright stands watch in the sonar control center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:47
    Photo ID: 6583810
    VIRIN: 210403-N-CJ510-0027
    Resolution: 6224x4149
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sonar Control [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    sonar control

