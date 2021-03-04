Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER RESIDENTS ATTEND EASTER VIGIL [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP LEMONNIER RESIDENTS ATTEND EASTER VIGIL

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 3, 2021) CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 3, 2021) Camp Lemonnier’s Deputy Command Chaplain Sean J. LaBat from Richmond, Va., speaks to the audience during a Catholic Easter vigil service April 3, 2021. The vigil service is one of many offered in observance of Holy Week. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, CAMP LEMONNIER RESIDENTS ATTEND EASTER VIGIL [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAMP LEMONNIER
    EAST AFRICA
    DJBOUTI
    RELIGIOUS SERVICES
    CHAPLAIN
    EASTER

