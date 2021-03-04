CAMP LEMONNIER RESIDENTS ATTEND EASTER VIGIL

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 3, 2021) CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 3, 2021) Camp Lemonnier’s Deputy Command Chaplain Sean J. LaBat from Richmond, Va., speaks to the audience during a Catholic Easter vigil service April 3, 2021. The vigil service is one of many offered in observance of Holy Week. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

