PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), back, transits with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) April 1, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 04:16
|Photo ID:
|6583471
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-N0724-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x1848
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Royal Australian Navy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
