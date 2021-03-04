U.S. Army Medical Professionals Administer COVID-19 Vaccines in Saipan

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 3, 2021) – Sgt. Franchesca Esteban, assigned to 25th Infantry Division, administers a COVID-19 Vaccine in support of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) COVID-19 Vaccination team at the Medical Care and Treatment Site (MCATS). U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, through U.S. Army Pacific, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Brad Ruszala)

