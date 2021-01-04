Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMAS Sydney and USS John Finn Conduct Group Sail [Image 4 of 4]

    HMAS Sydney and USS John Finn Conduct Group Sail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2021

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210401-N-NO842-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) Australian Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) and Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a Group Sail in the waters off the coast of Southern California, April 1, to improve their collaborative partnership, combined lethality exercises, and interoperability. (HSM-35 Courtesy Photo)

