210401-N-NO842-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) Australian Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) and Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a Group Sail in the waters off the coast of Southern California, April 1, to improve their collaborative partnership, combined lethality exercises, and interoperability. (HSM-35 Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6583042
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-NO842-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMAS Sydney and USS John Finn Conduct Group Sail [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australian and U.S. Navies Conduct Group Sail
LEAVE A COMMENT