    STEM Matters at the Idaho Capitol [Image 5 of 10]

    STEM Matters at the Idaho Capitol

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Idaho National Guard participate in STEM Matters at the Idaho State Capitol Jan. 15, 2020, Boise, Idaho. STEM Matters is an event hosted by the STEM Action Council, where Idaho children can learn about career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:00
    Photo ID: 6582803
    VIRIN: 200115-Z-FS166-1076
    Resolution: 4000x2857
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Matters at the Idaho Capitol [Image 10 of 10], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho State Capitol
    Idaho Army National Guard
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    STEM Matters

