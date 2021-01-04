405th AFSB LAR provides technical assistance, instruction on MI communications system

Hector Cerrato shows Staff Sgt. Sidney Johnson, a military intelligence Soldier assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, how to set up at Global Broadcast Service system in a Tactical Intelligence Ground Station. The GBS is a one-way broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of unclassified and classified video, large quantities of unclassified or classified digital data and other theater information transfer needs for the Army, The GBS is deployed and used worldwide.



Cerrato, who served 20 years as an active duty Soldier and 18 years as an Army civilian and Logistics Assistance Representative, is an Intercept Electronic Warfare Senior Technical Representative from Communications-Electronics Command attached to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Cerrato provided technical assistance and instruction to Johnson on the GBS at the regimental motor pool in Grafenwoehr April 1 in preparation for exercise Dragoon Ready 2021. Previously, he has provided this highly technical training to Soldiers from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 2nd Cav. Regt.



Logistics Assistance Representatives are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops, and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. They are all part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global network of Army Field Support Brigades and are linked to every echelon of the Army in the field. The 405th AFSB has several LARs with multiple specialties assigned across Europe. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

