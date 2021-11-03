Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Professional Development at Hendrick Motorsports [Image 10 of 12]

    Leadership Professional Development at Hendrick Motorsports

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Leaders from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a pit crew challenge at Rick Hendrick Motorsports in Charlotte, North Carolina March 12, 2021. The Soldiers took part in an exchange of professional leadership development and learned how the Hendrick Team is at the leading edge of innovation in the fast-paced environment of NASCAR racing. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 09:13
    Photo ID: 6582586
    VIRIN: 210311-A-OP908-106
    Resolution: 3600x2996
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Professional Development at Hendrick Motorsports [Image 12 of 12], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    LPD
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Henrick Motorsports

