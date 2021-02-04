Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM personnel early morning ruck march [Image 8 of 8]

    USCENTCOM personnel early morning ruck march

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Joint service personnel from U.S. Central Command headquarters and other base commands take part in an early morning Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, April 2, 2021. Since its 1915 inception in the Norwegian armed forces, the 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, has evolved to become a Foreign Service badge that can be earned by completing the foot march to standard in the allotted time. (U.S. Central Command photo by Tom Gagnier)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 06:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, USCENTCOM personnel early morning ruck march [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

