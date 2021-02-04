Joint service personnel from U.S. Central Command headquarters and other base commands take part in an early morning Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, April 2, 2021. Since its 1915 inception in the Norwegian armed forces, the 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, has evolved to become a Foreign Service badge that can be earned by completing the foot march to standard in the allotted time. (U.S. Central Command photo by Tom Gagnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 06:48 Photo ID: 6582327 VIRIN: 210402-D-VG904-045 Resolution: 4416x3064 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCENTCOM personnel early morning ruck march [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.