Michigan and Latvia strengthen partnerships during virtual public affairs workshop

U.S. military Public Affairs professionals from Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, and Washington recently joined with counterparts from the Republic of Latvia to sharpen their skills as media content creators during a military storytelling workshop held virtually from March 15-19, 2021.



A total of more than 40 personnel participated in the event, designed to build on a series of in-person workshops led in 2019 by Michigan and Latvia through their link under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). Michigan and Latvia have been partnered since the program’s inception in 1993.

