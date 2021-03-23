86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field

LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Adam Cardoza, Noncommissioned Officer in charge, Pulmonary Clinic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, performs a preflight inspection on equipment as part of the 86th Medical Squadron’s Critical Care Air Transport Team operations, March 23. Cardoza, a native of Dana Point, California, was recognized as the Air Force’s top Cardiopulmonary Laboratory Noncommissioned Officer of the Year of 2020.

