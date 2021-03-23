Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field [Image 2 of 3]

    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Adam Cardoza, Noncommissioned Officer in charge, Pulmonary Clinic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, performs a preflight inspection on equipment as part of the 86th Medical Squadron’s Critical Care Air Transport Team operations, March 23. Cardoza, a native of Dana Point, California, was recognized as the Air Force’s top Cardiopulmonary Laboratory Noncommissioned Officer of the Year of 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6582277
    VIRIN: 210323-A-EK666-0014
    Resolution: 4455x3182
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: DANA POINT, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field
    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field
    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th MDS Airman recognized as top in field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Air Force Medical Service
    LRMC
    Target_news_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT