Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210401-N-GR847-0202 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 1, 2021) The Chief Petty Officer Mess assembles aboard Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet's flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), in celebration of the Navy Chief's 128th Birthday. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 04:43
    Photo ID: 6582221
    VIRIN: 210401-N-GR847-0202
    Resolution: 1977x2471
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride
    Navy Chief, Navy Pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Chief
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT