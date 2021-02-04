U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses with emergency service members for a group photo on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2021. They were presented with challenge coins to highlight their efforts after helping seven Marines that were stranded up to two kilometers away from shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 04:43
|Photo ID:
|6581816
|VIRIN:
|210402-M-OP162-1058
|Resolution:
|5032x3355
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Schwab fire fighters presented with challenge coins from MCIPAC, by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
