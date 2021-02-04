Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Schwab fire fighters presented with challenge coins from MCIPAC

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses with emergency service members for a group photo on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2021. They were presented with challenge coins to highlight their efforts after helping seven Marines that were stranded up to two kilometers away from shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

