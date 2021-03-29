PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dhan Bautista, from Fresno, Calif., installs a gyroscopic repeater in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 29, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6581334 VIRIN: 210329-N-SS350-1015 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.