    SAAPM Kick Off [Image 3 of 3]

    SAAPM Kick Off

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Col. Josh Bookout, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Thinh Huynh, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major add a flag with the words, "You Are Not Alone" to the brigade flag pole to kick off the annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:57
    Location: HI, US
    SHARP
    SAAPM

