    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Updates Warehouse [Image 4 of 4]

    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Updates Warehouse

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron is using innovation funds to update their warehouse with a new state of the art vertical shelving unit, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2020. The fully automated unit saves both time and manpower, while allowing for more efficient storage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:33
    Photo ID: 6579842
    VIRIN: 201104-Z-FS166-1013
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron Updates Warehouse [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warehouse
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Figher Wing
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    vertical shelving unit

