Spc. Allen Cepeda, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, participates in the qualification for an M249 range at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2021. The M249 range helps ensure that gunners from the battalion are trained and ready to fight at any given time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6579838 VIRIN: 210401-A-RN631-523 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.23 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire When Ready [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.