    Fire When Ready

    Fire When Ready

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Allen Cepeda, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, participates in the qualification for an M249 range at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2021. The M249 range helps ensure that gunners from the battalion are trained and ready to fight at any given time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    25th Infantry Division
    Force readiness
    M249 Range
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

