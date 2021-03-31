210331-N-QD512-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 31, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Bryan Pisarz, from New York, prepares lines for storage aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 31, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:50 Photo ID: 6578915 VIRIN: 210331-N-QD512-1022 Resolution: 4896x3268 Size: 716.78 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.