MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Sean McClure, assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Misawa, uses an oxy-acetylene torch to cut a piece of equipment at Naval Air Facility Misawa. AIMD provides intermediate maintenance level support for deployed aircraft, visiting Carrier Air Wings, and Marine Air Groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 04:05 Photo ID: 6578835 VIRIN: 210401-N-GR586-3370 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.68 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: ALPHARETTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIMD Misawa Welds Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.