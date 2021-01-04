Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMD Misawa Welds Equipment [Image 4 of 4]

    AIMD Misawa Welds Equipment

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210401-N-GR586-3370

    MISAWA, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Sean McClure, assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Misawa, uses an oxy-acetylene torch to cut a piece of equipment at Naval Air Facility Misawa. AIMD provides intermediate maintenance level support for deployed aircraft, visiting Carrier Air Wings, and Marine Air Groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6578835
    VIRIN: 210401-N-GR586-3370
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ALPHARETTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIMD Misawa Welds Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welding
    AIMD
    Torch
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM

