    American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 14]

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The United States flag flies at half-staff March 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state, or territorial government or judiciary. The heads of departments and agencies of the federal government may also order that the flag be flown at half-staff on buildings, grounds, and naval vessels under their jurisdiction. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6578697
    VIRIN: 210325-A-OK556-571
    Resolution: 2983x4246
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    half staff
    flag
    Fort McCoy

